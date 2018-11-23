Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Trump says time for action on 'the Wall,' visits golf course

The Associated Press | Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
President Donald Trump, center, and first lady Melania Trump, right, sit with their family as they have Thanksgiving Day dinner at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Ivanka Trump, left, and Barron Trump, second from left, attend. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he has Thanksgiving Day dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump has returned to his West Palm Beach golf course on another sunny Florida day.

Trump began his Friday on Twitter, saying Democrats and Republicans “MUST come together, finally, with a major Border Security package, which will include funding for the Wall.”

He says it’s “time for action,” even though the idea is opposed by many Democrats, who recently won control of the House.

Trump also calls on Congress to pass criminal justice reform legislation. He says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer “have a real chance to do something so badly needed in our country.”

But Trump tweeted at the wrong account, tagging a Schumer fan instead of the senator.

For Thanksgiving, Trump called troops, answered reporters’ questions, visited a Coast Guard station and had dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club.

