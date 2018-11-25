Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman accused of sexual misconduct

The Washington Post | Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, 6:24 p.m.
Eric Bauman
Eric Bauman

Updated 2 hours ago

California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman is facing calls to step down in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Daraka Larimore-Hall, the state party’s vice chairman, told The Washington Post that he sent a letter on Tuesday to the party’s secretary calling for Bauman’s removal after being approached by several party staff members who told him that they had been sexually harassed and assaulted by Bauman.

Larimore-Hall said he first filed a complaint with the party’s human resources department and called on Bauman to step down. After Bauman refused, Larimore-Hall initiated the formal process of calling for Bauman to be ousted.

“In the days since the first brave souls have come forward, they have been joined by others with similar stories and experiences,” Larimore-Hall said in the letter, calling the allegations “credible, corroborated and utterly heart-breaking.”

He asked that Democrats “honor these survivors by respecting their desire to be left alone, and in some cases to remain anonymous.” A copy of the letter was leaked online Sunday; Larimore-Hall confirmed its contents.

Bauman has been California Democratic Party chairman since May 2017. He is the first openly gay person to lead the party in the state.

Bauman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday afternoon. In a statement Saturday to The Sacramento Bee, he said “a prompt, thorough and independent investigation of the allegations has been undertaken by a respected outside investigator.”

“I take seriously any allegation brought forward by anyone who believes they have been caused pain,” Bauman said in the statement, adding that he looks forward to “putting these allegations behind us and moving forward as unified Democrats.”

The California Democratic Party did not respond to requests for comment. The party’s Women’s Caucus commented on the allegations in a statement posted on its Facebook page Saturday.

“The California Democratic Party Women’s Caucus believes that each and all of us — especially elected party leaders — must create a culture of dignity and respect and use our powers to fight harassment, discrimination, bullying, and abuse,” the statement reads. “We support victims coming forward with a path to justice, due process, and transparency so that our party can do the hard work of building a culture of respect and equity for all.”

In a Friday tweet, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., also weighed in on the matter, calling the allegations against Bauman “shocking” and suggesting that California Democrats replace him with Stanford University law professor Michele Dauber.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me