Watch: Unattached hang glider hangs on for dear life

While vacationing in Switzerland, a man decided to try hang gliding for the first time.

He probably would have preferred being actually attached to the glide.

For 2 minutes and 14 seconds, his grip onto his pilot and the glide's metal bar was his only link to life. Luckily for him (and the pilot), he made it to the ground in one piece, although he did end up suffering a "fragmental distal radius fracture" on his right wrist. And he tore his left bicep tendon by holding on too long.

YouTuber Gursk3 shared his harrowing experience, with the cautionary warning: "Content may be disturbing to some. Including my wife."

Gursk3 certainly had a good attitude about the experience, writing, "While the pilot made a critical error in our pre-flight setup by not attaching me to the glider, he did all he could to get me down to the ground as quickly as possible, while grabbing on to my harness and flying with one hand."

He said he does plan on going hang gliding again, because "I did not get to enjoy my first flight."