Cleveland police troll drivers about driving in the snow

Before the area’s first big storm dropped snow in Northeast Ohio, Cleveland police took to Twitter to both encourage and call out drivers while navigating the snow.

The post from Monday night read, “NASA sent a space ship from Earth THREE HUNDRED MILLION MILES to Mars and landed it perfectly. You guys can drive in the snow”

NASA sent a space ship from Earth THREE HUNDRED MILLION MILES to Mars and landed it perfectly. You guys can drive in the snow. #SlowDown #CLE #weather ☃️❄️ — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) November 27, 2018

The tweet came after NASA’s InSight spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars’ surface Monday. That trip took six months and traveled over 300 million miles. The three-legged, one-armed spacecraft’s mission is to explore the planet’s interior.

Meanwhile back in Cleveland, a storm dropped a dusting of snow around the city and Northeast Ohio on Monday night and more snow was expected on Tuesday.

The police’s tweet got lots of attention with nearly 6,000 retweets and 18,000 likes, and many replies including:

I think you guys are expecting a little too much from Ohio drivers. — Brendyn Wayne (@BrendynWayne) November 27, 2018

LOL!!! Like clockwork, many of Cleveland's drivers become novices! — Nate Paige (@npaige) November 27, 2018

In Western Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh there was a dusting of snow.

