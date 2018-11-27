Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Cleveland police troll drivers about driving in the snow

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News/AP

Updated 5 hours ago

Before the area’s first big storm dropped snow in Northeast Ohio, Cleveland police took to Twitter to both encourage and call out drivers while navigating the snow.

The post from Monday night read, “NASA sent a space ship from Earth THREE HUNDRED MILLION MILES to Mars and landed it perfectly. You guys can drive in the snow”

The tweet came after NASA’s InSight spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars’ surface Monday. That trip took six months and traveled over 300 million miles. The three-legged, one-armed spacecraft’s mission is to explore the planet’s interior.

Meanwhile back in Cleveland, a storm dropped a dusting of snow around the city and Northeast Ohio on Monday night and more snow was expected on Tuesday.

The police’s tweet got lots of attention with nearly 6,000 retweets and 18,000 likes, and many replies including:

In Western Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh there was a dusting of snow.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me