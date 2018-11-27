Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Ohio priest who impregnated teen convicted of sexual battery

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 5:57 p.m.
Rev. Henry Christopher Foxhoven was charged with sexual battery after informing the Steubenville diocesan bishop about his relationship with a 17-year-old.
Updated 15 hours ago

ATHENS, Ohio — A prosecutor says a Roman Catholic priest who impregnated an underage girl has been convicted of sexual battery and sentenced in Ohio.

Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn says the Rev. Henry Christopher Foxhoven, of Glouster, pleaded guilty to three sexual battery counts involving the 17-year-old girl and was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday. The 45-year-old also must register as a sex offender.

Blackburn says the teen was an altar girl in one of Foxhoven’s parishes in the Diocese of Steubenville and Foxhoven engaged in sexual conduct with her between Aug. 17, 2018, and Oct. 25, 2018.

A message seeking comment was left for Foxhoven’s attorney.

Diocese spokesman Dino Orsatti says Foxhoven was suspended Oct. 27 and notice of his conviction was sent to the Vatican for any additional action.

