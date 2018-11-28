Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Restaurant responds to backlash against anti-Trump shirts

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 7:33 a.m.
President Donald Trump talks about drug prices during a visit to the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.
Susan Walsh/AP
President Donald Trump talks about drug prices during a visit to the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.

WESTERLY, R.I. — A Mexican food restaurant in Rhode Island is getting backlash for its sale of T-shirts that it says advocated impeaching President Donald Trump.

Wendy Carr, owner of the Westerly restaurant, says the business sold shirts with the logo, “86 45,” printed on the backs of them to raise money for political candidates. WJAR-TV reports restaurant staff wore the shirts on the night of Election Day.

Carr says “86” means to get rid of or replace an order in restaurant lingo. Republican state Sen. Elaine Morgan, a critic of the shirts, says she believes the shirts are calling for violence against Trump.

Carr says the shirts don’t advocate harm and that the restaurant has faced threats from around the country. She says the shirts won’t be sold or worn anymore.

