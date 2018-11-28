Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Town threatens to shut down holiday light display

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 11:03 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. — A New Jersey man is going head-to-head with town officials over his massive Christmas light display.

Old Bridge officials have told Tom Apruzzi and his wife, Kris, that they will have to pay $2,000 a night for security at their light show or the town will shut it down.

The Apruzzis have been putting on the display at their home for 15 years, which includes more than 70,000 lights synchronized to music.

Officials say the increasing crowds and parked cars have led to unsafe conditions in the area.

Tom Apruzzi calls the fees “bureaucratic baloney” and has started an online fundraiser to pay them. But he says the show will go on starting Saturday, whether or not the fundraiser meets its goal.

He claims it a First Amendment issue.

