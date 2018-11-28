Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Authorities ID body as kidnapped North Carolina teen girl

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 4:21 p.m.
This photo provided by the FBI shows Hania Noelia Aguilar, the day before she went missing in Lumberton, N.C. Investigators believe a body found in North Carolina is Aguilar.
This photo provided by the FBI shows Hania Noelia Aguilar, the day before she went missing in Lumberton, N.C. Investigators believe a body found in North Carolina is Aguilar.
This image released by the FBI shows a missing person poster for Hania Aguilar. Aguilar was kidnapped Nov. 5, 2018, from a Robeson County, N.C., mobile home park after going outside to start a relative’s SUV before school.
This image released by the FBI shows a missing person poster for Hania Aguilar. Aguilar was kidnapped Nov. 5, 2018, from a Robeson County, N.C., mobile home park after going outside to start a relative’s SUV before school.

Updated 17 hours ago

LUMBERTON, N.C. — A body found in North Carolina has been preliminarily identified as a 13-year-old girl kidnapped outside her home, investigators said Wednesday, bringing a sad conclusion to a three-week search involving hundreds of investigators.

Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill told reporters at a news conference that state crime lab tests indicate the body found late Tuesday is Hania Aguilar. While a final determination will be made with dental records, investigators believe the body is hers.

“This is the outcome that we all feared,” he said. “We did not want to hear this. We wanted to bring Hania back home and bring her back home alive to our community. It hurts.”

He pledged to bring whoever is responsible to justice. Investigators said they don’t currently have a suspect or person of interest.

The chief said Hania’s body was found in a body of water in Robeson County about 10 miles south of the mobile home park where she was kidnapped on Nov. 5 after going outside to start a relative’s SUV before school.

Authorities wouldn’t elaborate on whether the body had been concealed, but said it was not visible from the road or obvious to people passing by. Investigators spent Wednesday combing the area in daylight after finding the body the previous night.

The cause of death hasn’t been released, pending an autopsy. Investigators would not describe the condition of the body. An FBI official said he did not have any information as to whether Hania was killed where she was found or elsewhere.

Police say a man forced Hania into an SUV and drove off. The SUV was found several miles south of her mobile home park. The body was found a few miles farther away.

McNeill has previously said that a witness saw a man dressed in black with a yellow bandanna grab Hania in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton. Police say the eighth grader had taken her aunt’s keys to start the vehicle to prepare to leave for the bus stop. They say the man forced her into the green Ford Expedition and drove off.

The FBI soon joined the search, offering reward money and transmitting her picture around the country. The SUV was found abandoned several days later, but signs of the girl or her remains eluded investigators for several weeks.

Drones, dogs and scores of searchers on foot spent the following weeks combing the county about 100 miles south of Raleigh.

A $30,000 reward remains in place for information related to Hania’s kidnapping, the FBI said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me