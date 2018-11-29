Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Police: Man shoots son after fight over kneeling NFL players

The Associated Press | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 7:54 a.m.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson (15) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
CARY, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say a man shot and wounded his son on Thanksgiving after a heated fight about NFL athletes kneeling during the national anthem.

Cary police say 21-year-old Esteban Marley Valencia and his brother argued during dinner about the athletes’ protest of racial injustice. News outlets report 51-year-old Jorge Luis Valencia-Lamadrid told officers Valencia then physically attacked his other son so he retrieved a shotgun.

Valencia-Lamadrid said Valencia started throwing furniture and hit him in the face with a water bottle. He said he had been holding the gun by its pistol grip and squeezed the trigger. Valencia was shot in the hand and leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Valencia-Lamadrid was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

