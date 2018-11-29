Former Minn. governor, wrestler Jesse Ventura says he'd beat Trump in an election

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jesse Ventura said President Donald Trump would be history if he challenged him in the next election.

The former pro wrestler-turned-Minnesota governor-turned private citizen shared this and some other thoughts with a TMZ cameraman Wednesday at the Los Angeles airport.

Ventura talked about being in shape, he’s 66 years old with a 6-pack of abs, and with Wrestlemania coming to Minneapolis next year, implied that “if they [WWE] were smart” they might look him up.

He was then asked about whether he would consider getting back into politics. And said he would, “I’m getting a lot [of interest] from the Green Party.”

He mentioned his stand on some issues, “I’m big into cannabis legalization. I’m also into alternative energy, we need to get away from fossil fuels.”

But while he said there’s still time to decide on whether to run, he was confident he would beat Trump in an election.

“Rest assure, if I do do it, Trump will not have a chance. Because for one, Trump knows wrestling … he knows he can never out-talk a wrestler and he knows I’m the greatest talker wrestling has ever had.

“So if I go for it, he’s history and he knows it.”

Ventura was governor of Minnesota for one term from 1998-2002. He was in Los Angeles on Wednesday testifying before a federal jury about his time in San Diego in the 1970s as a member of the Mongols Motorcycle Club. He said the club is not a criminal gang and he did not commit crimes when he was a member.

Ventura testified as an expert witness for the defense in a racketeering and conspiracy trial brought by federal prosecutors against the club, the Courthouse News Service reported.

Outside the courthouse Ventura reiterated that he’s serious about running , but wants to see a path where as a Green Party candidate he wouldn’t take votes away from a Democratic candidate. One solution he offered would be for him (representing the Green Party) to be the vice president running mate to a Dem candidate.

Ventura was known as Jesse “The Body” Ventura during his pro wrestling days in the late 1970s and 80s.

