World

Man sues Playboy's website for not being blind-friendly

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 12:45 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Apparently, not everyone can enjoy Playboy’s online presence.

Donald Nixon can’t, and he’s taken to filing a lawsuit over it.

TMZ reports Nixon, who is legally blind, filed suit against Playboy.com and Playboyshop.com for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. He claims the site doesn’t work with screen-reading software that would allow him to read the articles. According to the American Foundation for the Blind, the software helps decipher text for those with vision loss through a speech synthesizer or braille display.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Nixon is arguing that people who are visually impaired can’t “fully and equally use or enjoy the facilities, products, and services.”

He’s hoping, according the filings, to make the sites more accessible to the blind.

A rep with Playboy didn’t not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.

