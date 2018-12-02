Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Climate talks kick off in Poland with boost from G-20 summit

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, 2:42 a.m.
In this photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, smoke rises from the chimney of Serbia's main coal-fired power station near Kostolac, Serbia. Chinese companies are the world's largest investors in overseas coal plants. They are involved in the building of about a fifth of new coal-fired energy capacity around the world, mostly in the countries along its ambitious 'Belt and Road' investment program which is seen in the West as an attempt by China to globally increase its political and economic influence. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
In this photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, smoke rises from the chimney of Serbia's main coal-fired power station near Kostolac, Serbia. Chinese companies are the world's largest investors in overseas coal plants. They are involved in the building of about a fifth of new coal-fired energy capacity around the world, mostly in the countries along its ambitious 'Belt and Road' investment program which is seen in the West as an attempt by China to globally increase its political and economic influence. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
In this photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, a new lignite excavator stands in the open cast mine near Kostolac, Serbia. The Kostolac power plant complex in eastern Serbia is currently being expanded with a $715 million loan from a Chinese state bank and constructed by one of China's largest companies. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
In this photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, a new lignite excavator stands in the open cast mine near Kostolac, Serbia. The Kostolac power plant complex in eastern Serbia is currently being expanded with a $715 million loan from a Chinese state bank and constructed by one of China's largest companies. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
In this photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, a bird flies past as smoke emits from the chimneys of Serbia's main coal-fired power station near Kostolac, Serbia. Chinese companies are currently involved in the construction of about a fifth of the new coal-fired energy capacity around the world, mostly in countries along its ambitious 'Belt and Road' investment program that is seen in the West as China's attempt to globally increase its zone of political and economic influence. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
In this photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, a bird flies past as smoke emits from the chimneys of Serbia's main coal-fired power station near Kostolac, Serbia. Chinese companies are currently involved in the construction of about a fifth of the new coal-fired energy capacity around the world, mostly in countries along its ambitious 'Belt and Road' investment program that is seen in the West as China's attempt to globally increase its zone of political and economic influence. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
In this photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, mining machines work in the open cast mine near Kostolac, Serbia. The Kostolac power plant complex in eastern Serbia is currently being expanded with a $715 million loan from a Chinese state bank and constructed by one of China's largest companies. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
In this photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, mining machines work in the open cast mine near Kostolac, Serbia. The Kostolac power plant complex in eastern Serbia is currently being expanded with a $715 million loan from a Chinese state bank and constructed by one of China's largest companies. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
In this photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, smoke rises from the chimneys of Serbia's main coal-fired power station near Kostolac, Serbia. The Kostolac power plant complex in eastern Serbia is currently being expanded with a $715 million loan from a Chinese state bank and constructed by one of China's largest companies. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
In this photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, smoke rises from the chimneys of Serbia's main coal-fired power station near Kostolac, Serbia. The Kostolac power plant complex in eastern Serbia is currently being expanded with a $715 million loan from a Chinese state bank and constructed by one of China's largest companies. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Demonstrators take part in a climate demonstration in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Thousands of people are marching in Berlin and Cologne to demand that Germany make a quick exit from coal-fired energy, a day before a U.N. climate summit opens in neighboring Poland. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP)
Demonstrators take part in a climate demonstration in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Thousands of people are marching in Berlin and Cologne to demand that Germany make a quick exit from coal-fired energy, a day before a U.N. climate summit opens in neighboring Poland. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP)

Updated 1 hour ago

KATOWICE, Poland — Negotiators from around the world are meeting in Poland for talks on curbing climate change, three years after sealing a landmark deal in Paris that set a goal of keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Envoys gathered Sunday in the southern city of Katowice, a day earlier than originally planned, for the U.N. meeting that runs until Dec. 14.

Ministers and some heads of government are to join Monday, when host Poland will push for a joint declaration on ensuring a “just transition” for fossil fuel industries facing closure as part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The meeting received a boost over the weekend, after 19 major economies at the G-20 summit affirmed their commitment to the 2015 Paris climate accord. The only holdout is the United States.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me