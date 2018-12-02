Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Israeli police recommend indicting Netanyahu in telecom case

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, 4:06 a.m.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enters a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enters a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

JERUSALEM — Israeli police are recommending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted in a corruption case involving Israel’s telecom giant.

Police say Sunday they have established an evidentiary foundation to charge Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, with accepting bribes, fraud and breach of trust.

The case revolves around suspicions that confidants of Netanyahu promoted regulations worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Bezeq telecom company in exchange for positive coverage of the prime minister on Bezeq’s news website, Walla.

Police have already recommended indicting Netanyahu on corruption charges in two other cases, one involving accepting gifts from billionaire friends, and the second over trading positive media coverage for advantageous legislation for a newspaper.

The prime minister has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the accusations as a witch hunt orchestrated by the media.

