World

Ukraine urges German naval presence in the Black Sea

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
Local people walk through at Saturday’s market in Milove, a small town at the border between Ukraine and Russia, in Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Passengers leave a train after traveling from Odessa, Ukraine, at Kievsky (Kiev) railway station in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Ukrainian officials announced earlier on Friday that all Russian men aged between 16 and 60 will be barred from entering Ukraine for the duration of the 30-day-long martial law. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
A porter helps passengers with their luggage as they arrive by a train from Odessa, Ukraine at Kievsky (Kiev) railway station in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Ukrainian officials announced earlier on Friday that all Russian men aged between 16 and 60 will be barred from entering Ukraine for the duration of the 30-day-long martial law. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Stray dogs run past the checkpoint at the border with Russia in Hoptivka, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Ukrainian officials announced earlier on Friday that all Russian men aged between 16 and 60 will be barred from entering Ukraine for the duration of the 30-day-long martial law. (AP Photo/Pavlo Pakhomenko)
A Ukrainian border guard checks documents of a man who is going to cross the border to Russia at the checkpoint at the border with Russia in Hoptivka, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Ukrainian officials announced earlier on Friday that all Russian men aged between 16 and 60 will be barred from entering Ukraine for the duration of the 30-day-long martial law. (AP Photo/Pavlo Pakhomenko)
Ukrainian soldiers drive APCs near Urzuf, south coast of Azov sea, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Ukraine put its military forces on high combat alert and announced martial law this week after Russian border guards fired on and seized three Ukrainian ships in the Black Sea. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)


MOSCOW — Ukraine’s leader has called on Germany and its allies to boost their naval presence in the Black Sea to deter Russia from further aggression in the region.

President Petro Poroshenko says Russia has deployed a large number of troops along its border with Ukraine. He warns that Russia intends to push further inland into Ukraine following last week’s naval clash between their forces in the Black Sea. Russia has already annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.

Poroshenko says “we need a strong, unified, unambiguous reaction to Russia’s aggressive behavior.” He spoke Sunday in an interview published by the German Funke Media Group.

Last week’s clash at sea has driven tensions between Russia and Ukraine to their highest point since Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

