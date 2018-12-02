Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Police seek couple who lost engagement ring in Times Square

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
In this Dec. 1, 2018 photo provided by the New York City Police Department, an engagement ring recovered by the NYPD below a Times Square utility grate is shown in New York. Police say a man was proposing to his girlfriend just before midnight Friday when he dropped the ring and it fell about eight feet down a utility grate. Police were initially unable to find the ring on Friday night when the couple sought their assistance but located it Saturday morning. The couple did not leave their contact information and the NYPD would like to reunite them with their ring. (NYPD via AP)
Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK — Police have an important message for the couple who lost their engagement ring in Times Square: We have the ring.

The New York Police Department says a man was proposing to his girlfriend just before midnight Friday when he dropped the ring and it fell about 8 feet (2.4 meters) down a utility grate.

The couple asked police for help, but emergency service officers could not immediately find the sparkler.

Eventually, they found it. But the would-be bride and groom left without leaving their names or contact information.

Police are now trying to track them down to restore their holiday joy. They’ve released surveillance photos of the couple and are asking the public to help reunite them with the ring.

