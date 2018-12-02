Tempted by movie, Illinois boy puts tongue on frozen pole

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SANDWICH, Ill. — An 11-year-old northern Illinois boy couldn’t resist testing the theory that when you place your tongue on a frozen metal pole, it’ll stick.

Spencer Cline found out the hard way that it does. And it hurts. A lot.

He told The (Aurora) Beacon-News his inspiration came from where you’d expect: the movie “A Christmas Story,” where one friend dares another to put his tongue on a frozen pole.

Spencer, a Sandwich Middle School student, was with a friend. But the friend didn’t dare him.

With his tongue stuck, Spencer panicked, struggling to communicate he was no longer joking around.

The friend searched for hot water, then called an ambulance. Spencer managed to free his aching tongue in the meantime.

He and his tongue are expected to make a full recovery.