World

Most mail won't be delivered Wednesday as the federal government is closed

The Washington Post | Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, 7:24 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Though you won’t get all of your mail, many other services will be available Wednesday during a national day of mourning to honor former president George H.W. Bush, who died Friday.

The U.S. Postal Service said it will suspend regular mail delivery Wednesday out of respect for Bush. Some services will continue, however, as the Postal Service gears up for the holidays.

“We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season,” the Postal Service said in a statement.

Most federal employees will be excused from work on Wednesday, according to the Office of Personnel Management. The agency’s guidance does not specify which employees are to be kept on the job, leaving that up to individual agencies.

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan, R, said state government will be closed to honor the “immeasurable contributions” of the former president.

“This is just one small way the citizens of an eternally grateful state can pay tribute to a truly great American,” he said in a statement.

Virginia state government will remain open. District government and D.C. Public Schools also will remain open.

In a statement, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D, encouraged residents to take Metro ahead of “significant traffic delays” as roads were closed around the Capitol. Emergency parking restrictions also were in place.

Metro said the transit agency isn’t planning changes to its service.

Bowser’s office said the D.C. Department of Public Works will clean the processional route and the D.C. Department of Transportation will post flags along the route.

