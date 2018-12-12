Chocolate factory leak covers German street
Willy Wonka would be proud.
A German chocolate factory DreiMeister had a bit of a mechanical issue Monday with a storage tank, causing molten chocolate to leak out onto a street in Westönnen, the BBC News reports.
It was quite a sight to see.
German street covered in chocolate after factory leak...Why is no one face down in this, noshing away? Germans are weird. pic.twitter.com/zF6faTaFLY— Miriam on 34th Street (@MiriamDevitt) December 12, 2018
Because of the very cold temperatures, the chocolate quickly solidified. It ended up covering about 108 square feet of the road.
It took 25 firefighters — armed with shovels, hot water and blowtorches — to chip away at the delicious mess. Factory workers also helped out.
"Despite this heartbreaking incident, it is unlikely that a chocolate-free Christmas is imminent," the fire department told the BBC.
A spokesperson for DreMeister said its factory would resume normal operations on Wednesday.