Dying man leaves neighbor girl 14 years of Christmas presents

It's a Christmas surprise that keeps on giving — literally.

A couple in England recently learned their recently deceased elderly neighbor left their 2-year-old daughter Christmas presents — for the next 14 years.

Our elderly neighbour passed away recently. His daughter popped round a few moments ago clutching a large plastic sack. In the sack were all the Christmas presents he'd bought for *our* daughter for the next thirteen years. pic.twitter.com/6CjiZ99Cor — Owen Williams (@OwsWills) December 17, 2018

I miscounted. It's fourteen gifts.He always told us he'd live till he was 100-years-old, so these gifts would have taken him up to our little girl's 16th Christmas. — Owen Williams (@OwsWills) December 17, 2018

The BBC News reports Owen and Caroline Williams had lived next to Ken Watson, who was in his late 80s when he died, for the past two years in Wales.

Owen Williams told the BBC it was Ken's daughter showed up at their house with the sack of presents.

"She was clutching this big bag plastic sack and I thought it was rubbish she was going to ask me to throw out," Owen said. "But she said it was everything her dad had put away for Cadi. It was all of the Christmas presents he had bought for her."

The Williams have been debating whether to open all of the presents now or put them all away and parse them out year after year.

My wife and I think it might make a nice Christmas tradition to give our daughter "a present from Ken" for the next 14 years. Issue is, we really have to open them now. Nobody wants to give a fifteen-year-old Duplo! — Owen Williams (@OwsWills) December 17, 2018

They polled Twitter.

What do you all think? — Owen Williams (@OwsWills) December 17, 2018

"It's difficult describing it because it was so unexpected," Owen told the BBC. "I don't know how long he put them away whether it was over the last two years or whether he bought them towards the end of his life."

The couple couldn't resist opening at least one of the gifts, which turned out to be a Christmas book.

We opened one. We couldn't resist. pic.twitter.com/vlNaRjoFoE — Owen Williams (@OwsWills) December 17, 2018

Owen Williams told LADbible that his neighbor was a "really good neighbor and a genuine, genuine man."

Owen told the media site that Ken had bought Cadi a large 4-foot-tall "gangly-legged dread-locked lion called Elvis" on her first Christmas.

"We were in a toy shop a few months later," Owen said, "and got chatting to the woman behind the counter. I saw one of the Elvis' and said 'We've got one of them from our neighbor.'

"The lady behind the counter said, 'Oh, it wasn't an elderly gentleman with a bald head and glasses,' and I said it was. She said, 'He's bought them for all the neighbor's children.'"

It's the kind of man Ken was, Owen said.

Owen told LADbible he hopes that this story will inspire folks to recognize the people around them, especially at this time of year.

"In terms of a Christmas wish I would say, just say hi to your neighbors and there's no better time to do it. Take a bottle of wine or prosecco."