Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Finial swiped from conservatory dome returned, gift wrapped

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
Google

Updated 8 hours ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A golden ball swiped from the top of the conservatory at St. Paul’s Como Park has been returned, gift wrapped in a giant Christmas stocking.

Officials say someone scaled the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory over the weekend and stole the finial from atop the building’s dome, which is about 64 feet high.

A conservatory official put out a request for information Tuesday. An anonymous tip then led police to a nearby parking lot, where they found the golden ball in a fabric Christmas stocking that was about 5 feet long. So far, no one has been arrested in the heist.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that security footage showed five people who appeared to be youth on a path near the conservatory at about 2 a.m. Sunday. They went out of view, but about 15 minutes later two youth reappeared on camera — one of them carrying the decorative ball.

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory spokesman Matt Reinartz said he believes the thief or thieves got access to an exterior fire-escape stairway that “would take great effort to get to.” He said the thief then got to the roof of the visitor center, made his or her way over to the glass conservatory and somehow climbed it.

“It’s pretty high and to get up there is extremely dangerous,” Reinartz said.

Reinartz said he was feeling “over the moon” that the finial was found, saying it is historic and has sentimental value.

A photo of the recovered finial appears to show that only part of it is now gold. Reinartz said it’s not clear what happened to the decorative ball or what it would take to fix it.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me