Chicago train stations install metal pee guards to deter public urination

CHICAGO — A steady rush of CTA passengers came and went Wednesday afternoon from the Roosevelt Road “L” stop as they boarded their trains.

Riders huddled under heat lamps on the platform paid no attention to the metal installations protruding from the corners of the shelter.

Last week, a photo with the caption “Pee shields enabled on CTA platforms” surfaced on Reddit . “Please tell me that’s not what this is,” said one Reddit user.

That is what this is.

The metal shields, installed years ago at seven CTA locations, are “designed as a deterrent to public urination, and to help limit the impacts and facilitate easier cleanup,” said spokeswoman Irene Ferradaz in an email. Because it was a pilot program, CTA chose just a few stations for these installations back in 2012, the agency said.

The device depicted in the Reddit thread, which juts out from corners like a Christmas tree at angles that could cause urine to splash back at the offender, “was made by CTA in-house resources as part of a small pilot conducted back in 2012, and is similar to shields seen in Europe,” said Ferradaz.

You can spot them on the Orange Line at Ashland, Halsted and Roosevelt and the Red Line at Addison, 35th and Howard. The CTA did not explain why they were installed at those locations.

There are no shields at the O’Hare stop on the Blue Line, voted the smelliest stop by Tribune readers in 2017.

One shield is tucked away by an elevator below the Loop “L” stop at the Harold Washington Library. On a recent afternoon, the corner with the shield smelled like disinfectant.

“It’s pretty sad that we have to have these,” said a Reddit user.

But, according to the CTA, if you’re urinating on platforms, you’re in the minority.

“Unfortunately, a very small group of people make the misguided, unfortunate and illegal decision to urinate in public spaces,” said Ferradaz.

The CTA says instances of urination on the system are rare and they have a “thorough cleaning program for facilities and vehicles” that involves multiple daily cleanings and occasional deep cleanings.

Some CTA riders, who have long had to hold their bladders on public transit, wonder if public bathrooms would be a better solution.

“Why not, like, build bathrooms at the stations, or have them on the trains,” said a Reddit user.

Facilities can be found at the end of CTA lines, like O’Hare and Midway. There are also restrooms at stations connected to publicly accessible buildings such as the Thompson Center and Merchandise Mart. But public restrooms haven’t been offered by the CTA for more than 40 years.

“In fact, very few older U.S. transit systems offer restrooms, and those that do have them at only a limited number of locations,” said Ferradaz. “Rapid transit trips, by their nature, are shorter trips covering shorter distances. With very few exceptions, most CTA stations are located near commercial, retail and public buildings offering public restrooms.”

DePaul University transportation expert Joseph Schwieterman said there has long been public debate over restrooms on the CTA system.

“We’ve seen a decline in public rider behavior manners and this is a sad reality,” said Schwieterman. “I think the lack of restrooms on a system as vast as the CTA makes fixing this problem a real challenge. A real thorny issue.”

But, said Schwieterman, the pee shields can send a signal that the CTA wants to curb the problem.

“That alone has some value,” he said. “Now if it actually achieves that, I have no idea. You wonder if a sign would have as much value as an installation.”

Wednesday, riders at Roosevelt had no clue what the metal shields were for — and doubted their effectiveness.

“I mean, they could just pee right here,” said Gabby Malone, 27, of Bridgeport, pointing a few inches to the right of the contraption.

Amber Lathan, 20, said she had never paid attention to the installation and did not know it was supposed to deter public urinators.

“I think people are still going to urinate, if they have to pee,” she said.