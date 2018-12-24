Cops join in on flash mob at Florida mall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There's nothing good about cops showing up to break up a good flash mob.

Unless they're the cops at the Aventura Mall in West Palm Beach, Fla.

They don't break up flash mobs, they join them.

Sean's Dance Factory took over an open section of the mall on Dec. 18. They got through most of their performance before two mall cops showed up.

It appeared they were there to spoil the fun, but they actually were there to kick it up a notch.

It was a much-needed example of harmony between the police and the public.

In case you wanted to see the full performance, check it out (the officers show up around the 6:00 mark).