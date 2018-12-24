Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Police: Traffic stop leads to head butting, flying underwear

The Associated Press | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 10:27 a.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

NEW YORK — Authorities say a suspected drunk driver head butted a state trooper and his wife threw her shoes and underwear in protest after they were pulled over on Long Island.

New York State Police say Michael and Alexandra Nelson quickly turned belligerent during the 1:30 a.m. Sunday stop on the Southern State Parkway in Hempstead, N.Y.

Police say 38-year-old Michael Nelson struck the trooper several times while being arrested on a driving-while-intoxicated charge.

His 29-year-old wife was taken into custody after police say she got out of their 2017 Mercedes-Benz and tried obstructing his arrest.

Police say the combativeness continued at a police station. In addition to throwing objects, troopers say Alexandra Nelson was spitting at them.

A lawyer listed in the couple’s court records didn’t immediately respond to a telephone message.

