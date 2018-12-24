Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

No citation for driver who lost control, crashed into church

The Associated Press | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
A car that crashed into the entrance of the Crossroads United Methodist Church located at 1100 Hague Avenue is visible from inside of the church on the morning of Sunday, December 23, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. A woman drove into the church during morning services, injuring several people. (Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
A car that crashed into the entrance of the Crossroads United Methodist Church is towed out of the doorway on Sunday, December 23, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. A woman drove into the church during morning services, injuring several people. (Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police didn’t cite a 92-year-old driver who lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a church during a special Christmas service.

Columbus police say officers determined it was a private-property accident. The driver was treated for leg injuries and three older church patrons were treated at hospitals for minor injuries from glass and debris. A 60-year-old passenger was also treated.

Officers responded at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to Crossroads United Methodist Church in Columbus.

The Rev. Jay Anderson says members were singing a hymn when the car crashed through the wall. He says that the wall “just exploded” and that pieces of glass went flying.

He says the church was unusually crowded with some 100 people because there was a special Christmas performance. The driver’s name wasn’t released.

