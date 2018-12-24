Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Owners of closed strip club buy toys for jobless employees

The Associated Press | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Former workers gather outside the Foxy Lady strip club, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Providence, R.I. The city ordered the club to close on Wednesday. A city board voted to revoke its licenses after police charged three dancers with prostitution the previous week. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith)
Updated 19 hours ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The owners of a well-known New England strip club that was shut down following a prostitution investigation have hosted a Christmas toy drive for their workers.

WLNE-TV reports that the owners of the Foxy Lady in Providence, Rhode Island bought $2,500 worth of toys and held a toy drive at a nearby bar over the weekend. Organizers say they wanted to make sure the club’s 200 full-time employees along with another 200 independent dancers left jobless were taken care of.

Foxy Lady host Kayla Matarese says the toy drive made a difference for her and her children.

The Providence Board of Licenses revoked the business licenses for the club earlier this month. The closure came after three dancers were arrested for allegedly offering to perform sex acts for cash.

