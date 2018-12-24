Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Baltimore gun buyback event yields a rocket launcher

The Associated Press | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Cpl. Skye Davis/U.S. Marines

Updated 17 hours ago

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police say a rocket launcher was among the more than 1,000 firearms turned in during recent gun buyback events.

The rocket launcher was traded for $500, and police have reached out to the military and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to trace its origin. Police spokesman Detective Jeremy Silbert says the unloaded rocket launcher was turned in Monday, Dec. 17.

News outlets report interim commissioner Gary Tuggle said Friday that the city had spent $163,000 so far on the first two events last week, which netted 509 handguns, 273 rifles and 245 shotguns. The third event was last Friday.

Some have questioned the program’s efficacy, but Tuggle says destroying guns that could be used in crimes is the city’s top priority.

