Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Vermont community attempts to make world's largest s'more

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
This Dec. 20, 2018, photo shows a large bush-like structure made out of evergreens, with an interior maze, that will be set ablaze for a bonfire during a winter celebration on Saturday, Dec. 29, in Middlesex, Vt. Organizers also plan to create the world's largest s'more for the festivities. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
This Dec. 20, 2018, photo shows a large bush-like structure made out of evergreens, with an interior maze, that will be set ablaze for a bonfire during a winter celebration on Saturday, Dec. 29, in Middlesex, Vt. Organizers also plan to create the world's largest s'more for the festivities. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

Updated 22 hours ago

MIDDLESEX, Vt. — One Vermont community is celebrating the holidays and the winter solstice with a massive bonfire and what they hope will be the world’s largest s’more.

The Winter S’morestice takes place Saturday at Camp Meade in Middlesex and includes fire artists and dancers, music, food, beer and wine and, of course, a sampling of the giant s’more.

The local Red Hen Bakery will make the 4-by-8-foot concoction, baking its own enormous cracker, whipping up marshmallow and using chocolate from a neighboring business.

The giant dessert will then be chopped up and shared with attendees. Organizers said they were too late in pursuing a Guinness World Record but may try next year.

“This is going to be a feat of baking engineering,” said bakery co-owner Randy George.

The project comes at the bakery’s busiest time. “We will be making the world’s largest s’more when we’re also making more bread than we’ve ever made before,” he said.

Organizers have also made a massive bush-like structure out of evergreen branches that will be set on fire. Before the fire, people can walk through the small maze inside it.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me