World

Japan says it will leave IWC to resume commercial whaling

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, 10:30 p.m.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 1, 2015, a Japanese whaling ship leaves the port of Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi prefecture, western Japan to resume whale hunting in the Antarctic. - Japan is withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission and will resume commercial whaling in 2019, a government spokesman said on December 26, 2018, in a move expected to spark international criticism. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / JIJI PRESS / AFP)JIJI PRESS/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 1, 2015, a Japanese whaling ship leaves the port of Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi prefecture, western Japan to resume whale hunting in the Antarctic. - Japan is withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission and will resume commercial whaling in 2019, a government spokesman said on December 26, 2018, in a move expected to spark international criticism. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / JIJI PRESS / AFP)JIJI PRESS/AFP/Getty Images

Updated 9 hours ago

TOKYO — Japan says it is leaving the International Whaling Commission to resume commercial hunts but says it will no longer go to the Antarctic to hunt.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that Japan’s commercial whaling will be limited to its territorial and economic waters.

The IWC imposed a commercial moratorium in the 1980s due to a dwindling whale population. Japan switched to what it calls research whaling and says stocks have recovered enough to resume commercial hunt. The research program was criticized as a cover for commercial hunting as the meat is sold on the market at home.

Japan has said the IWC has become more like an opponent of whaling than an organization aiming for sustainability.

Japan has cut back on its catch as Japanese consume less whale meat.

