Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Russia's Putin oversees test of hypersonic weapon

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 6:45 a.m.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone with a teenager who visited a presidential plane to film its interiors in Luhansk, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone with a teenager who visited a presidential plane to film its interiors in Luhansk, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone with a teenager who visited a presidential plane to film its interiors in Luhansk, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone with a teenager who visited a presidential plane to film its interiors in Luhansk, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Updated 29 minutes ago

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says the Russian military has successful tested a new hypersonic glide vehicle.

It said Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the test launch of the Avangard vehicle from the Defense Ministry’s control room.

In Wednesday’ test, the weapon was launched from the Dombarovskiy missile base in the southern Ural Mountains. The Kremlin says it successfully hit a designated practice target on the Kura shooting range on Kamchatka, 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) away.

Putin named the Avangard, which is among the array of new nuclear weapons that Putin presented in March, saying they can’t be intercepted.

Putin said the Avangard has an intercontinental range and can fly in the atmosphere at 20 times the speed of sound. He says “it heads to target like a meteorite, like a fireball.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me