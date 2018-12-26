Man throws dogs off balcony, killing elderly Chihuahua, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CHICAGO — Charges are pending against a man accused of throwing two small dogs off a second-floor balcony in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood during a fight with his wife, killing a 17-year-old Chihuahua, authorities said.

The second dog ran away and had not been found, said Officer Jennifer Bryk, a Chicago police spokeswoman.

Police said they responded on West Grand Avenue on Monday night and found the Chihuahua dead.

A 55-year-old woman told police she had gotten into a fight with her husband in a vehicle and that he slapped her twice, police said.

“You love those dogs more than you love me. … I’m going to kill those dogs,” police said the 51-year-old man said as the argument continued outside the woman’s home.

The man grabbed the woman’s keys, went inside the home and threw the two dogs off a second-floor balcony, police said.

The man remained in custody Tuesday, Bryk said.