World

Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses with other Justices of the United States Supreme Court during their official group photo at the Supreme Court on Nov. 30, 2018 in Washington. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford
The Washington Post
Updated 26 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital after cancer surgery.

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says Ginsburg left New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Tuesday and is now “recuperating at home.”

Ginsburg underwent surgery Friday to remove two malignant growths in her left lung. Doctors say there is no evidence of any remaining disease.

Now 85, the justice has been treated for cancer two other times. Last month she cracked three ribs in a fall at the court. Despite her health problems, Ginsburg has never missed arguments.

The court next meets on Jan. 7.

