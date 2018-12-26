Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Pa. toddler found wandering outside early Christmas morning

Kelly Monitz, Standard-speaker | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
Metrocreative

Updated 16 hours ago

A good Samaritan found a young child running around on Church Street in Hazleton in his pajamas early Christmas morning and contacted police after bringing the child to safety, Police Chief Jerry Speziale said.

The Samaritan wrapped up the child, who was 3 or 4 years old, to warm him until police arrived to help find his parents, he said. The child had slippers on, but no jacket, he said.

Police contacted EMS to evaluate the child and attempted to find out his name, where he lived or any other information that would help find his parents, Speziale said. There was no language barrier, as a Spanish-speaking officer was on scene with another officer, he said. The child just could not provide information, he said.

Officers went door-to-door in the area after 1 a.m., looking for the parents, or any sign of an open door from where the child could have slipped out, Speziale said. They then decided to take him to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton for evaluation and Luzerne County Children and Youth were contacted to place the child in protective custody, he said.

Speziale, as a parent and a grandparent, suspects the child may have slipped out of the house to look for Santa Claus or even Christmas lights as the parents slept.

Hazleton police received a call at 6:25 a.m. for a report of a missing 3-year-old on West Third Street and the panicked parents were asked to come to Hazleton City Hall to be interviewed by the on-call detective, Speziale said.

The detective said the parents are good parents, and had measures in place inside the home to keep an active child at bay. But still the child slipped out, Speziale said.

“Thankfully, a good Samaritan on Christmas Eve found him and took care of him,” he said. “That’s a good Christmas.”

The family was reunited and spent Christmas together, Speziale said.

“I don’t know if Santa passed over him while he was running around, but if he did, we’ll get him some gifts,” he said.

