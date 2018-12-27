Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Shipwreck revealed on shore beach could be 1880s schooner

The Associated Press | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 10:21 a.m.

STONE HARBOR, N.J. — Shifting sands in Stone Harbor have uncovered what is believed to a wrecked ship from the late 19th century.

The approximately 25-foot-long vessel’s remains were visible on the southern part of the beach over the weekend.

A local historian tells NJ.com the ship likely was the D.H. Ingraham, a schooner bound for Richmond, Va., carrying a shipment of limes that sank in 1886 .

Newspaper archives recount how five crew members were rescued after a fire broke out on board.

Shipwrecks are not an uncommon sight along the New Jersey shore. In 2014, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discovered the remains of a 100-to-200-foot-long ship buried under a jetty while making repairs to the Barnegat Inlet jetty after Hurricane Sandy.

