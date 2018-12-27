Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Cops: Florida woman with plastic gun robs mail carrier, rides off on tricycle

The State (Columbia, S.c.) | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 11:48 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

A Florida woman is behind bars after she used a plastic gun to rob a post office truck, then rode away on a tricycle before telling Collier County Sheriff’s deputies that she was God, according to Naples Daily News.

Deputies were responding to a Dec. 22 report about a woman who had pointed a gun at people, WINK reported.

When deputies located Leida Crisostomo, they said she was “holding a black and silver handgun” while riding a tricycle, per WBBH.

Deputies said the 52-year-old pointed the gun at a jogger and then a mail carrier, who exited his USPS truck and gave Crisostomo a package before she rode away on her tricycle, according to WINK.

Crisostomo surrendered to the deputies, and told them she was God, and that voices told her to do things, WBBH reported.

The Naples woman was taken to Collier County Jail, where she was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to jail records.

Her bond was set at $25,000 and she remains incarcerated, jail records show.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me