World

Authorities arrest 4 who entered West Virginia coal mine

The Associated Press | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
The scene outside of the Salamy Memorial Center in Whitesville, W.Va., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Family and friends await word of the search teams efforts in finding Cody Beverly, Kayla Williams and Erica Treadway were reported missing Saturday night, and are stuck inside the Rock House Powellton mine.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Authorities in West Virginia say they’ve arrested the four people who entered an idle coal mine earlier this month.

News outlets report Kayla Williams and Erica Treadway surrendered to authorities Wednesday on charges including entering without breaking. Authorities say they entered the inactive Rock House Powellton Mine along with Eddie Williams Jr. and Cody Beverly.

Eddie Williams left the mine two days later, and authorities later rescued the other three. Eddie Williams and Beverly surrendered to authorities Friday on similar charges.

A criminal complaint filed in Raleigh County Magistrate Court says the four entered the mine to steal copper wire. Beverly has told The Register-Herald that their lights went out shortly after entering the mine and chaos ensued, prompting Eddie Williams to leave in search of help.

