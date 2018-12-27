Mysterious blue sky lights up New York City
Here in Pittsburgh, it's rare that most days will have a blue tint in the sky.
But Thursday night in New York City, it was the rarest of occasions for the sky to light up azure.
Blue lights over the New York/La Guardia/Astoria skies.....that suddenly...in a beat...stoped. #nyc #blue #lights #aliens pic.twitter.com/LlRP1zsVTs— Alexandra Sjoberg (@alexx2a77) December 28, 2018
The Internet started hopping as power went off in the Astoria, Queens, borough and the sky showed colors no one was used to once the sun went down.
NYPD says bright blue glow lighting up the New York City area is caused by a transformer explosion at a Con Ed energy company power plant in Queens. https://t.co/h8dUSWg0Ov— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 28, 2018
CBS New York reported that an electrical emergency was the cause at a Con Edison plant. The New York Police Department said a transformer had exploded at the company.
Blue skies in New York, what's going on? pic.twitter.com/yBPKeYeh44— Andres Rios (@_andresrios11) December 28, 2018
What just happened to the sky in New York.... or am I tripping!??— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) December 28, 2018
New York City 9:15pm the sky has gone neon blue on the east side. #NYC pic.twitter.com/DgcoMHfTtH— Leila Gharagozlou (@Lghara93) December 28, 2018