World

Mysterious blue sky lights up New York City

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 9:48 p.m.

Here in Pittsburgh, it's rare that most days will have a blue tint in the sky.

But Thursday night in New York City, it was the rarest of occasions for the sky to light up azure.

The Internet started hopping as power went off in the Astoria, Queens, borough and the sky showed colors no one was used to once the sun went down.

CBS New York reported that an electrical emergency was the cause at a Con Edison plant. The New York Police Department said a transformer had exploded at the company.

