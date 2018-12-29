Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Fiery, 4-car wreck in NYC kills 1 driver; another in custody

The Associated Press | Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
In this image taken from video provided by abc7ny.com, firefighters stand near the charred remains of an automobile that was involved in a fiery four-car crash near the World Trade Center in New York, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (abc7ny.com via AP)
NEW YORK — Authorities say a fiery, four-car crash in lower Manhattan killed one person and injured others.

A driver is in custody after allegedly trying to run from the scene.

The crash happened Saturday morning about a block from the World Trade Center.

Police say a 37-year-old man lost control of his Audi while driving northbound and fast on West Street, a major roadway along the Hudson River.

The Audi hit a Honda, which flipped over and caught fire. Its driver, a woman, was killed.

Police say the Audi then hit two other cars. The driver and two other people were injured and taken to hospitals.

According to police, the Audi driver tried to flee with his dog, a Rottweiler. The man is in custody.

The dog is with animal control authorities.

