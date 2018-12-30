Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

6 injured in jet bridge 'equipment failure' at Baltimore airport

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018

Updated 3 hours ago

BALTIMORE — Six people have been injured after a “partial equipment failure” involving a jet bridge at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, officials said.

Six people were taken to a hospital Saturday night with non-life-threatening injuries because of the incident at Gate E-10, the airport tweeted.

Flight 822 had just arrived from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and requested paramedics to help with a medical situation involving a passenger, Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

The airport’s jet bridge, which connects the plane to the terminal, failed while medics were helping the passenger outside the aircraft, Southwest said. Remaining passengers safely exited the plane using air stairs.

The plane has been moved and there have been no further impacts to airport operations, the airport said. An investigation is ongoing.

