World

Lion kills worker after escaping locked area at North Carolina conservatory

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, 5:33 p.m.
The Conservators Center says a worker has been killed by a lion that got loose from a locked space, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Burlington, N.C. The facility was founded in 1999 and is in Burlington, about 50 miles northwest of Raleigh.
Pixabay

Updated 1 hour ago

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A lion killed a young worker at a wildlife conservatory Sunday after it got loose from a locked space, the center said.

Alexandra Black, 22, of New Palestine, Ind., was killed Sunday after being attacked by the lion in an enclosure that was being cleaned at the Conservators Center, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.

The lion was shot and killed after attempts to tranquilize the animal failed, deputies said.

A “husbandry team” led by a professionally trained animal keeper was carrying out the routine cleaning when the lion somehow got loose, the center said in a statement.

It wasn’t clear how the lion left the area that was supposed to be locked, said the center, which will be closed until further notice.

“The Conservators Center is devastated by the loss of a human life today,” the statement said.

Black had recently graduated from Indiana State University. She had been working at the conservatory for about two weeks, authorities said.

“She was a beautiful young woman who had just started her career, there was a terrible accident, and we are mourning,” Black’s family said in a statement, according to WRTV. “But, she died following her passion.”

The center said the lion was fatally shot to allow county personnel to retrieve Black.

The facility was founded in 1999 and is in Burlington, about 50 miles northwest of Raleigh.

On its website, the center said it began giving public tours in 2007 and gets more than 16,000 visitors annually. It has more than a dozen employees and currently houses more than 80 animals and more than 21 species.

The center says it took in 14 lions and tigers in 2004 to assist the U.S. Department of Agriculture with caring for animals that were living in “unacceptable conditions.”

