World

Judge clears the way for appeal of ruling against health law

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
The federal website where consumers can sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is shown on a computer screen in Washington.
The federal website where consumers can sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is shown on a computer screen in Washington.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Texas who recently declared the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional has stayed his ruling to allow for appeals.

That means “Obamacare” remains in effect while litigation continues.

In a ruling issued Sunday, Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth wrote that he stands by his earlier conclusion that the entire law is invalidated by congressional repeal of its fines on people who remain uninsured, like a house of cards collapsing.

However, because “many everyday Americans would … face great uncertainty” if that ruling were immediately put into effect, O’Connor issued a stay to allow for appeals.

A group of Republican-led states brought the lawsuit. A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general, led by California’s Xavier Becerra, intends to appeal. Congressional Democrats also plan to appeal.

