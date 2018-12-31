Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Authorities: Man shooting at target hits neighbor at table

The Associated Press | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 2:39 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

NAPLES, Fla. — Investigators say a 41-year-old Florida man shooting at a target in his backyard instead hit a neighbor seated at her dinner table.

Collier County Sheriff’s officials said on Facebook that the shooting occurred Sunday near Naples on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Juan Arreguin is charged with one count of shooting a missile into an occupied dwelling, which is a felony. He’s also accused of discharging a firearm in public.

Sheriff’s officials say the 21-year-old woman had injuries to her right arm and right side. She told deputies she was sitting at her table when she felt something hit her. She said she had heard gunshots coming from the neighbor’s yard.

Investigators say Arreguin had been shooting at a bottle.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the man has a lawyer.

