Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Catholic bishops to begin prayer retreat on sexual abuse

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, 1:45 a.m.
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich speaks during a news conference in Springfield, Ill. U.S. Catholic bishops will gather starting Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, for a weeklong retreat at a seminary near Chicago. It's a prelude to a gathering of bishops from all over the world in February for an unprecedented summit on clergy sex abuse at the Vatican. The hosting archbishop, Cupich, was Pope Francis' first major U.S. appointment and he's also been hand-picked by the pope to help organize the Vatican summit. (Rich Saal/The State Journal-Register via AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich speaks during a news conference in Springfield, Ill. U.S. Catholic bishops will gather starting Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, for a weeklong retreat at a seminary near Chicago. It's a prelude to a gathering of bishops from all over the world in February for an unprecedented summit on clergy sex abuse at the Vatican. The hosting archbishop, Cupich, was Pope Francis' first major U.S. appointment and he's also been hand-picked by the pope to help organize the Vatican summit. (Rich Saal/The State Journal-Register via AP, File)

Updated 4 hours ago

DETROIT — U.S.-based Roman Catholic bishops are gathering at a seminary near Chicago for a weeklong retreat on the church sexual abuse scandal that organizers say will focus on prayer and spiritual reflection and not formulating policy.

The retreat, which kicks off Wednesday at the Mundelein Seminary, is being held a day after The Associated Press reported that the Vatican in November blocked U.S. bishops from taking measures to address the clergy abuse scandal.

It also serves as a prelude to a summit of the world’s bishops at the Vatican next month to forge a comprehensive response to the crisis that has riven the church.

The meetings follow two blistering reports this year from state attorneys general — in Illinois and Pennsylvania — alleging negligence by state church leaders.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me