New Hampshire restaurant asked to change 'Pho Keene Great' name

City Hall is not too keen on the name of the eatery planning to move in next door.

The City of Keene, N.H., is leasing space to a new Vietnamese restaurant with a name that can sound a bit obscene.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that Pho Keene Great has been asked to change thier name.

City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said there have been some complaints.

"Pho Keene" is intended to sound like a profanity, Dragon told NHPR.

Pho, pronounced "fuh," is a type of Vietnamese soup.

The city must approve any public sign before it is hung.

Marketing items are already in the works.

