Phoenix woman in vegetative state for years gives birth

A Phoenix nursing facility is under investigation after someone impregnated a resident who has been in a vegetative state for the past 14 years.

TV news station KTVK/KPHO in Phoenix reported that the alleged victim gave birth to a baby boy on Dec. 29 at Hacienda HealthCare.

KTVK/KPHO said authorities "know that at some point last spring or summer, someone sexually assaulted a woman who was in a persistent vegetative state, and she became pregnant."

DISTURBING: A woman who's been in a vegetative state for at least 14 yrs, gave birth to a baby boy Saturday. She was being cared for at a long-term care facility in Phoenix. Now investigators are searching for who raped her. Our exclusive interview w/ a source close to the case pic.twitter.com/wTLRAqbTRY — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) January 4, 2019

A source familiar with the situation told the station that the baby is "alive and healthy."

The victim required around-the-clock care and many employees of the facility had access to her room.

"None of the staff were aware that she was pregnant until she was pretty much giving birth," the source told the station.

I don't really check events but I accidently clicked on this. This is crazy and disturbing. How would staff not know this woman was pregnant? 'Investigation launched after woman in vegetative state for more than a decade allegedly gives birth' https://t.co/MbnnynUjqy — (@samanthaf780) January 5, 2019

The victim's condition rendered her defenseless in any circumstance that would lead to impregnation and the source told the TV station that the woman was "not even able to communicate the fact that she was pregnant."

Investigation launched after woman in vegetative state for more than a decade allegedly gives birth https://t.co/UUXlY6GqeZ " A WONAN IN A VEGETATIVE STATE——GIVES BIRTH"? 2 reasons come to mind 1. Not in entirely vegetative state- May have become unveg 2. SEXUAL ASSAULT — Sophia Mahmud.MD. (@sophia_mahmud) January 5, 2019

A local OB/GYN said the situation was dangerous at every level for both mother and child and that the victim likely felt pain during the birthing process.

"This was an extremely dangerous situation with no monitoring." said Dr. Greg Marchand.

The biggest difference between a woman giving birth in a vegetative state, versus a healthy woman, is that this victim could not help push the baby out, according to Marchand.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said the Phoenix Police Department is the lead agency in the criminal investigation.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.