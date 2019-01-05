Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Phoenix woman in vegetative state for years gives birth

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, 1:12 p.m.
Phoenix police are investigating possible sex abuse at a nursing facility after a female patient recently became pregnant and gave birth.
AzFamily.com
Phoenix police are investigating possible sex abuse at a nursing facility after a female patient recently became pregnant and gave birth.

Updated 7 hours ago

A Phoenix nursing facility is under investigation after someone impregnated a resident who has been in a vegetative state for the past 14 years.

TV news station KTVK/KPHO in Phoenix reported that the alleged victim gave birth to a baby boy on Dec. 29 at Hacienda HealthCare.

KTVK/KPHO said authorities "know that at some point last spring or summer, someone sexually assaulted a woman who was in a persistent vegetative state, and she became pregnant."

A source familiar with the situation told the station that the baby is "alive and healthy."

The victim required around-the-clock care and many employees of the facility had access to her room.

"None of the staff were aware that she was pregnant until she was pretty much giving birth," the source told the station.

The victim's condition rendered her defenseless in any circumstance that would lead to impregnation and the source told the TV station that the woman was "not even able to communicate the fact that she was pregnant."

A local OB/GYN said the situation was dangerous at every level for both mother and child and that the victim likely felt pain during the birthing process.

"This was an extremely dangerous situation with no monitoring." said Dr. Greg Marchand.

The biggest difference between a woman giving birth in a vegetative state, versus a healthy woman, is that this victim could not help push the baby out, according to Marchand.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said the Phoenix Police Department is the lead agency in the criminal investigation.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me