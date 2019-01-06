Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

California highway closed by mudslides, motorists trapped

The Associated Press | Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, 12:09 p.m.
Heavy rains have caused havoc in California.
Daniel Dreifuss/AP
Updated 4 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — A winter storm unleashed mudslides in Southern California wildfire burn areas and trapped motorists on a major highway, and the northern part of the state is bracing for more wet weather.

Saturday’s deluge loosened hillsides in Malibu where a major fire burned last year, clogging the Pacific Coast Highway with mud and debris.

The scenic route remains closed Sunday as crews tow away trapped cars and clear lanes. No injuries are reported.

Rainfall caused delays Saturday at San Francisco International Airport.

Forecasters say another strong system will bring rain and snow to Northern California beginning late Sunday.

Motorists are urged to use caution on mountain roads, where up to 4 feet of snow could fall in the Sierra Nevada.

Scattered showers are expected across greater Los Angeles.

