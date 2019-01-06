Arkansas sheriff's deputy fired after shooting small dog
Updated 2 hours ago
CONWAY, Ark. — A sheriff's office in central Arkansas has fired a deputy who was captured on video shooting and wounding a small dog while on duty.
Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals said on the office's Facebook page Saturday that Deputy Keenan Wallace was "relieved of his duties" one day after the incident in Conway, about 25 miles north of Little Rock.
The Sheriff of Faulkner County in Arkansas has fired a Deputy following an investigation into the shooting of dog Friday night. https://t.co/hIfpqtXuii— WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) January 6, 2019
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Wallace was responding to a call Friday evening when the dog, named Reese's, was shot in the face. An earlier statement from the sheriff's office said the dog was aggressive.
Deputy Keenan Wallace was fired by the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas after he was caught on video shooting a chihuahua named Reese's Cup. The small dog survived the shooting. Wallace was a K-9 handler: https://t.co/A1pLBDxch6 pic.twitter.com/9hkPT50fUn— Tom Cleary (@tomwcleary) January 6, 2019
Doug Canady, who recorded the shooting, tells the newspaper he took Reese's to a veterinarian and that the dog has a broken jaw.
Ryals says prosecutors are reviewing the case.
Deputy Fired After Shooting Dog in Faulkner County; Owner Speaks Out https://t.co/D2eGJH0drw #ARNews pic.twitter.com/KGrTHFD0ll— KARK 4 News (@KARK4News) January 6, 2019