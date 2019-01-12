Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Stephen King complaint spurs newspaper subscription drive

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, 2:18 p.m.
FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. A Maine newspaper that horrified author Stephen King by dropping its local book review coverage is using his complaint to boost digital subscriptions. King on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, complained about the Portland Press Heraldâs decision to stop publishing freelance-written reviews of books about Maine or written by Maine authors and urged his 5.1 million Twitter followers to retweet his message.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Updated 6 hours ago

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine newspaper that horrified author Stephen King by dropping its local book review coverage used his complaint to boost digital subscriptions.

King, who lives in Bangor, complained Friday about the Portland Press Herald’s decision to stop publishing freelance-written reviews of books about Maine or written by Maine authors and urged his 5.1 million Twitter followers to retweet his message .

The paper responded by promising to reinstate the local book reviews if 100 of King’s followers purchased digital subscriptions to the newspaper. It reached that goal late Saturday morning.

In a tweet announcing the subscriptions, the newspaper said, “You all are the best readers anywhere. Sincerely,” and “We love you Maine. We love you journalists. We love you newspapers.”

