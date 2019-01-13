Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Grandfather: Wisconsin teen in 'good spirits' after rescue

The Associated Press | Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, 1:30 p.m.
In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a news conference about 13-year-old Jayme Closs who has been missing since her parents were found dead in their home in Barron, Wis. The northwest Wisconsin girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed has been found alive, authorities said Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP, File)
In this Oct. 23, 2018, file photo, a Barron County, Wis., sheriff’s vehicle is parked outside the home where James Closs and Denise Closs were found fatally shot on Oct. 15. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said on its Facebook page that the missing teenager Jayme Closs has been found alive Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, and that a suspect was taken into custody. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File)
The sign outside Barron, Wis., City Hall, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, welcomes Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed. Closs was found alive in the rural town of Gordon, Wis., about about 60 miles north of her home in Barron, authorities said Thursday, Jan. 10. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)
Kristin Kasinskas, left, husband, Peter, and Jeanne Nutter and her dog Henry head back to their homes after speaking with the media Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Gordon, Wis. Kristin Kasinskas called 911 on Thursday, to report that Jayme Closs, 13, had been found after Nutter, who was out walking her dog, encountered her and brought her to Kasinskas’ house. Closs went missing in October after her parents were killed. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)
This aerial photo shows the cabin where 13-year-old Jayme Closs was held by Jake Thomas Patterson, is surrounded by law enforcement vehicles, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 in the town Gordon, Wis. Jayme had been missing for nearly three months Thursday, Jan. 10, when she approached a stranger near the small, isolated north woods town of Gordon and pleaded for help . Officers arrested 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson minutes later based on Jayme’s description of his vehicle. He was jailed on suspicion of kidnapping and homicide. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)/Star Tribune via AP)
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a news conference, Friday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Barron, Wis., regarding the arrest of Jake Thomas Patterson, who allegedly kidnapped Jayme Closs, Closs, a 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed, was found alive in the rural town of Gordon, Wis., about about 60 miles north of her home in Barron. Investigators believe Patterson, who was taken into custody shortly after Closs was found, killed her parents because he wanted to abduct her. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)
BARRON, Wis. — The grandfather of a 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl says she’s in “exceptionally good spirits” after being found nearly three months after authorities say she was kidnapped during a home invasion that left her parents dead.

Jamye Closs had been missing for nearly three months when she approached a stranger Thursday near the small town of Gordon. Officers arrested 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson minutes later based on Jayme’s description of his vehicle.

Robert Naiberg told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Sunday that he’s spoken with his granddaughter the last two nights. He’s says she’s “doing exceptionally well for what she went through.”

Authorities are holding Patterson on suspicion of kidnapping and homicide. Charges are expected Monday.

