Giant spinning ice disk on Maine river goes viral
A spinning disk of ice is drawing visitors to a river in Maine and making quite a splash on social media.
The 100-yard frozen sheet is turning counter-clockwise as it sits in the Presumpscot River in the city of Westbrook, near Portland.
Some observers are seeing the moon in the ice.
The moon has crashed into the Presumpscot River.
A Portland pizza shop sees the ice as a spinning Neopolitan pie.
Or it may be aliens from another planet.
Perhaps our greatest fear is that the aliens *obviously* controlling The Disk have declared #Wallbagel a false idol and now plan a reckoning.