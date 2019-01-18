Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

New Hampshire city deems Pho Keene Great eatery sign not offensive

Steven Adams | Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, 5:12 p.m.
This restaurant in Keene, N.H., had been asked to change their name but city officials deemed the slogan not offensive.
Facebook - PHOKEENEGREAT
Updated 14 hours ago

The city of Keene, N.H., has approved a restaurant's sign that some residents felt was offensive, reports the Associated Press.

The eatery is due to open March 1 and had hung a sign playing off the name of a Vietnamese soup, Pho. The owners added the name of the town and a celegratory adjective to come up with Pho Keene Great.

Some residents claimed the name sounded like an obscene phrase and voiced their concern. The restaurant was asked to change their name .

City Manager Elizabeth Dragon had said the restaurant did not apply for the required permit before displaying the sign two weeks ago.

The owners have since come into compliance and officials have approved the sign.

"We are leaving it up to the community to decide what they think of the sign and how they interpret it," Dragon told the Associated Press.

And social media is having fun with the whole thing:

